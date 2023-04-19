Chennai Tamil Nadu A special POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court in Chennai sentenced a man to double life imprisonment on Tuesday for abetting a minor girl to suicide after he allegedly made obscene videos of the girl and threatened her in 2020 The accused was identified as Gunaseelan A case was registered against the accused under sections of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act Gunaseelan first took the 13yearold daughter of his homeowner to shopping malls and theaters and then later threatened her by making her obscene videos Scared of her parents and humiliation by society the girl died by suicide in her home The police began an investigation into this case Soon after the probe the police found out about Gunaseelan after which a case was registered against him at the Taramani Police Station under sections of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act and he was arrested A trial of this case was going on before Judge M Rajalakshmi in the special court for POCSO prevention cases in the Madras High Court complex for the last two years Special Public Prosecutor DG Kavitha took on the case on behalf of the police After hearing arguments from both sides Judge M Rajalakshmi ordered double life imprisonment for Gunaseelan Also read Man held for raping minor daughter for five years in PuneRajalakshmi also ordered Gunaseelan to pay Rs three lakhs to the deceased girl s parents and if he fails to do so the judge ordered that the said amount must be recovered from the movable and immovable property of the offender The judge also ordered the District Legal Affairs Commission to take action regarding providing additional compensation to the victims