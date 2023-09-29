CHANDRABABU NAIDU ARREST MAAMANNAR THIRUMALAI NAYAKAR PERAVAI HAS ANNOUNCED A PROTEST AS SOON

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Maamannar Thirumalai Nayakar Peravai on Friday announced, that if the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has been arrested with the intention of political revenge, is not released, a protest will be held in here soon.

General Secretary of Maamannar Thirumalai Nayakar Peravai (King Thirumalai Nayakar Assembly) Aiyalu Samy Naidu, Company President Subbaiah Naidu, Treasurer Padmanaban Naidu, Leaders of the protest committee Balakrishnan Naidu, Nallaiah Naidu, Ramamoorthy Naidu, Coordinator Jayaraman spoke to reporters here.

They said, “Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and as well as TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, a great administrative talent, created Hyderabad as the capital of united AP and created great industrial development. We strongly condemn the illegal arrest and imprisonment of Chandrababu Naidu, the hero of today's development of Andhra Pradesh"

"Had the Bollavaram water management project started by Chandrababu Naidu and the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project completed in AP, the Rayalaseema region and Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu would have been rich in water resources. We strongly condemn the fact that political vandalism has not only wasted the project by not implementing it. But also arresting and imprisoning the initiator of the best project without limit. Maamannar Thirumalai Nayakkar Peravai strongly condemns the democratic assassination of Chandrababu Naidu with the intention of political revenge," they added.

They further contended that Chandrababu Naidu has provided skill development training and created employment opportunities for lakhs of people. "Due to this, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has a good name among the youth. Unable to tolerate this, they have deliberately arrested with political revenge," they said.