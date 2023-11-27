Chennai: Reviving the Mandal spirit to carve out a space in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Monday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh. Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the family members of VP Singh, were in attendance on the occasion.

For social justice to flourish, Stalin pressed for the Union Government to carry out caste enumeration as part of the decadal census. According to him, it is an important task toward ensuring social justice. “When SCs/STs are enumerated in the census, caste-wise survey should also be included. For, social justice is not an issue concerning any particular state. It is an issue for every state. The issue is the same though the scale and extent of caste and class might vary,” he pointed out.

Tamil Nadu provides 69 per cent reservation, of which 50 per cent is for the OBCs and MBCs with 18 per cent for SCs and 1 per cent for STs. And, Stalin's stance assumes significance in the wake of neighbouring Karnataka all set to release the caste survey and Andhra Pradesh announcing to hold it shortly. All the allies of the DMK, including the Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the DMK's mentor Dravidar Kazhagam, have supported the demand for caste survey in Tamil Nadu. The OBC Vanniyar-dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), pressing for an exclusive 10.5 per cent quota for the community is persistent in this. Given this, Stalin has put the ball in the Centre's court.

In order to ensure reservations for the backward classes, Scs/STs and minorities are implemented properly at the national level, the Chief Minister called for the constitution of a committee of MPs to oversee the same. Listing out statistics, he said “There is no reservation for Deputy Director in UGC, of the 89 Secretaries of Union Government Departments, 85 are from upper castes while only one is from SC, 3 from ST and none from OBC, of the 92 Additional Secretaries 82 are from upper castes and no one from PBCs, of the 275 Joint-Secretaries only 19 are OBCs. In the Central funded National Law Universities in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, there is no reservation in admissions till date. In the 45 Central Universities, the representation of BCs in the rank of professors is only 4 per cent,” adding “the judiciary is no better. Of the 604 High Court Judges, appointed between 2018 and 2023, only 72 belong to BCs.”

Effusive in his praise of VP Singh, he said “The Backward Classes have moved a step forward only because of the efforts of VP Singh. But, the journey is still long ahead. Accepting social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy as his leader, he considered the people of Tamil Nadu as his own blood relatives and had a great personal friendship with DMK patriarch and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.” Furthermore, he recalled Singh renaming the domestic and international terminals at the Chennai airport after Congress stalwart and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and DMK founder CN Annadurai respectively, acceding to the request of Karunanidhi. It was under Singh's Prime Ministership that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted, he noted.

Walking down memory lane, Stalin recalled Singh recognising him amid a delegation of MLAs from Tamil Nadu who called on him in Delhi. “When I was introduced, he said with a smile "How can I forget this general who led the youth in the procession (ahead of the National Front rally in Chennai).” On his first visit to Chennai after assuming office as the Prime Minister, he broke protocol and visited the Gopalapuram residence of the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi, he added.

Turning towards Singh's wife Sita Kumari, sons Ajeya Singh and Abhay Sing, the Chief Minister said, “We too belong to your family for I can't call you differently. If UP is his maternal home, Tamil Nadu is his paternal home. We belong to the Social Justice Family spread across the nation. By installing his statue, we have expressed our gratitude.”