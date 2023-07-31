Madurai (Tamil Nadu) : At least four people died after a car collided with a container truck in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, an official said on Monday. On receiving the information, the Police officials immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The reason for the accident involving the container truck and the car was being ascertained.

Madurai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siva Prasad confirmed to ANI and said that four people lost their lives in an accident after a car and a container truck collided near Tirumangalam in the Madurai district. Steps were being to taken to send the dead bodies for postmortem. The identities of the deceased persons in the mishap were being confirmed, officials said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, in a tragic incident an employee of Masthanpatti toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down. The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district. As per the information, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. When Satish Kumar at the toll booth tried to stop the truck, it hit him dragging him a few meters. He died on the spot. (ANI)