Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Officials from Akasa Air airline were on their toes on Friday when they saw a message on X (formerly Twitter) stating that a bomb had been planted on a Mumbai-Chennai flight and would explode mid-air. The bomb threat message later turned out to be a hoax.

Following the bomb threat message on the social media platform, Akasa Air officials passed on information to various airport authorities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru from where the airline operates. From Chennai airport, Akasa Airlines has been operating one flight to Mumbai today at 9 pm.

Hence, the Chennai airport security officials were frisking the airline passengers and checking their belongings in the security hold area. Chennai airport officials said that the bomb disposal squad, along with sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough check of the aircraft at the airport and thereafter the flight was allowed to take off for Mumbai.