BJP LEADER WORKERS HELD FOR ASSAULTING TV ARTISTE IN MADURAI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): BJP State Executive Committee member (SC/ST wing) S Vairamuthu (37), including five persons, were apprehended by the police on Saturday, on charges of making a bid on the life of TV artiste A Venkatesan. According to the police, the TV artiste was attacked on June 15 by BJP functionaries at the behest of the BJP leader.

Venkatesan, a resident of 3rd Street in Thabal Thanthi Nagar, acted in 'Karuppasamy Kuthagaitharar', a Tamil movie and he is well known for his comedy show 'Kalakkapovathu Kayi' on a television channel. It is learnt that Venkatesh and his wife Bhanumati were reportedly fighting as the latter was furious that her husband was having an extramarital affair and was dating many women on social media sites. Banumathi hatched a conspiracy to assault her husband. At this stage, Banumathi approached Rajkumar through Venkatesan's car driver Mohan.

However, there seems to be confusion in this plan. Therefore, she contacted her cousin Vairamuthu, BJP State Executive Committee Sc/ST wing member. After learning about her problem, Vairamuthu is leant to have promised to help Banumathi.

Later, he met BJP functionaries and told them that comedian Venkatesan is a DMK supporter and he has been posting objectionable comments on his social media pages against BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu BJP state president Annamalai.

Following this, BJP functionaries directed by Vairamuthu intercepted Venkatesan's car near Tabal Thanthi Nagar on Saturday. After threatening the driver with a knife, they abducted Venkatesan to Narayanapuram and assaulted him asking him not to post comments on BJP leaders.

Venkatesan, who was injured, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Venkatesan's car driver, Mohan, lodged a complaint at the Thalakulam police station. Following this, the investigation conducted by the police revealed that Banumathi, Venkatesan's wife, planned the attack against Venkatesan with the help of his driver Mohan. Not only that, it has been revealed in the investigation that BJP leader Vairamuthu gave political colour to the case to mislead the police

After this, Venkatesan's wife Banumathi, Venkatesan's car driver Mohan from Chokkikulam in Madurai, Rajkumar from Pudur Karpagam Nagar in Madurai, BJP leader Vairamuthu, BJP 28th ward SS/ST team functionary and zonal president Malaisami from Sellur and BJP East Zone secretary Anandaraj have been taken into custody by the Thallakulam. Following this, arrested persons were produced in the court. Later, they were lodged in the Madurai Central Jail.