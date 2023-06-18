BJP LEADER KHUSHBU TAKES EXCEPTION TO DMK SPEAKERS PURPORTED COMMENTS ABOUT HER

Chennai: BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed a DMK platform speaker for his purported remarks about her, taking exception to his "crass comments" and said the National Commission for Women, of which she is a member, will take up the matter by itself.

At a press meet hours after tweeting on the issue, she broke down and was visibly emotional throughout. Sundar said she has already taken up the matter with the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. Earlier, she uploaded a video of DMK speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy on her Twitter page and said " the crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK."

"There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities." Tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin, she said, "what you don't realise is he not only insults me, but you & a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It's such a shame," Sundar said.

Later, addressing the media, she questioned such bad outlook about women and said she was talking for all women. "Don't be afraid. I am there, we (NCW, apparently) are there. I will stand up for you," she said. The issue was not about a DMK man speaking ill of a BJP woman leader, but it was an attack on women.

"This is the new Dravida model. Such persons are being nurtured," in the DMK, she said alluding to party president and Chief Minister Stalin's oft-repeated assertion of delivering inclusive and development-oriented model of governance. BJP state president K Annamalai said Krishnamurthy's comments about the Governor and Sundar "are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action on this repeat offender."

Annamalai also tweeted a clip, in which Krishnamurthy was purported to have made some remarks about the Governor in the light of the portfolio re-allocation in the TN cabinet following the arrest of state minister V Senthil Balaji. Krishnamurthy had earlier stoked a row over his controversial statements about Governor R N Ravi and was suspended from the party, before it was revoked after he apologised. (PTI)