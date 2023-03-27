Puducherry: A BJP functionary was on Sunday killed by unidentified gang of assailants by hurling bombs at him before attacking him with a sharp weapons at Vallianur area of Puducherry town on Sunday night, officials said on Monday. The slain has been identified as Senthilkumaran (age 45), the BJP in-charge of Mangalam constituency and a supporter of Home Minister Namasivayam.

An official said that Senthilkumaran was standing outside a bakery shop on the Puducherry-Villupuram Main Road on Sunday night when a gang of seven masked men came on two-wheelers and hurled two country-made bombs at Senthilkumaran. The bombs after hitting Senthilkumaran on head exploded causing severe splinter injuries to him.

After the bomb blasts, the assailants attacked Senthilkumaran with sharp weapons leading to grievous injuries in head and neck. In the attack, Senthilkumaran died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The assailants fled on a two-wheeler after a crowd of people gathered at the spot. On notice, the police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Senthilkumaran's body was sent by the police to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Police have launched a probe into the killing. It is learnt that a case under relevant sections of law including murder section 302, 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) has been registered into the incident.

Preliminary investigations has pointed to previous enmity between the deceased and the main accused identified as Nithiyanandham.