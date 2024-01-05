Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) : A lot of curiosity and excitement was created once a post placed by a man for fun went viral in Pudukkottai area. The social media post was about the first ever annual beer competition here, which triggered such a big uproar that the police took up investigation only to eventually find that the whole thing was just a prank.

The beer drinking competition was purportedly proposed to be organized on the occasion of the coming Pongal festival. The beer lovers felt heavily let down after it turned out to be a hoax. P. Ganesamoorthy of Vandanvidhu, the individual behind the controversial poster, clarified to the police that it was a playful act that unexpectedly went viral on social media.

The poster, which had garnered significant attention in the last two days, announced a beer drinking competition to be held on Wednesday, 17th January, in Vanakankadu panchayat, Karambakudi taluk, Pudukkottai district. It stated an entry fee of Rs. 1,000, a 60-minute time limit for 36 participants, and a first prize of Rs. 5,024.

The poster also added a peculiar rule: participants who vomited during the competition were required to pay for the beer consumed and leave, with a special mention of fish being provided for the participants.