Bengaluru: Just before 26 Opposition parties go for a huddle in Bengaluru to chalk out a strategy to beat the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 general elections, Congress on Monday sought to build pressure on the BJP saying the saffron party is clearly losing momentum to fight the might of parties and using agencies to muzzle voices of Opposition leaders.

On the joint Opposition meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "We are all united by a common purpose - to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions. These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP Govt. They wanted to silence the Opposition's voice. It's vendetta politics. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example..."

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh also echoed Venugopal and derided Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'desperate outreach' to like-minded parties to counter the Opposition parties.'

"PM and BJP are baffled. After the Patna meeting (of Opposition), the PM suddenly thought of NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into NDA. Suddenly, it was reported that NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. This is a result of the meeting in Patna...."

The BJP and Opposition parties are at loggerheads over claims and counter-claim of the success of respective meetings to launch an offensive against each other before the general elections slated next year. Soon after the Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about taking punitive actions against those corrupt leaders who are forging an-anti BJP alliance. It evoked angry reactions from rival parties which alleged the saffron party of using enforcement agencies to hound their leaders.

The last meeting, hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna, was attended by 15 parties. "This time we are expecting leaders of 26 parties," a source said. The opposition meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra and the panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives in West Bengal. In the eastern State, party chiefs of Congress and Left have accused the TMC government of oppression. The two-day meeting is likely to come up with a name for the alliance and the common minimum programme.