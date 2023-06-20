ASIAN FENCING CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALIST BHAVANI THANKS TN MINISTER UDHAYANIDHI STALIN

Hyderabad: After winning the bronze medal in the Asian Fencing Championships, she received a congratulatory tweet from Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayaniudhi Stalin. CA Bhavani Devi created history by winning the first-ever bronze medal in the women's sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China. She won the bronze medal after losing a hard-fought semi-final 14-15, with Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova.

In the past, Bhavani lost her quarterfinals 15-10 over world champion Misaki Emura of Japan. Misaki won the women's sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Championships held in Cairo. And it can be said to be the first win for Misaki as she lost all her matches against the Japanese in the past. Bhavani lost the match with Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova and received a bye in the round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in her next round. Bhavani then upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Udhayanidhi wrote, "Congratulations to CA Bhavani Devi for winning the bronze in Asian Fencing Championships held at China's Wuxi. You made Tamil Nadu proud as this is India’s first-ever medal in Asian Fencing Championship. Your incessant conquests on the global stage make Tamil Nadu a powerhouse in Fencing. It is a matter of great pride that Bhavani Devi is part of the ELITE Sportspersons Support Scheme of SDAT. #NammaChampion".

Bhavani Devi replied to Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin by saying "Thank you sir". Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta also congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement of being the first-ever Indian fencer to win a bronze medal at the Asian Fencer Championship.