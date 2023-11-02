ANTI BJP WAVE ON ACROSS NATION SAYS STALIN

As party chief, he would be monitoring the work of all the office-bearers. Also, he would be evaluating the electoral scenario in all the constituencies. He outlined party's initiatives such as bolstering booth committees and appointment of observers at the level of all the 234 Assembly constituencies. Such efforts were aimed at strengthening the party apparatus further to continue the winning streak in the next year's LS polls as well.

Stalin said he is undertaking state-wide tours and reviewing and speeding up implementation of government schemes. The signature campaign against NEET, led by party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, by bringing together the youth, student and medical wings of the party has evoked an overwhelming response among people. The CM urged party workers to get the signatures of the student community and the people in support of the campaign. The DMK chief exhorted cadres to work for the grand success of the youth wing's state conference, aimed at retrieving rights of the state, on December 17 at Salem.