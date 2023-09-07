Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a fresh statement, urged the party cadres to work for the movement and leave the legal fight to him, with regard to the hoisted cases filed against him for manipulating and misrepresenting his remarks calling for eradication of sanatana as a genocidal call.

It is my duty to clarify certain things to our party members. On September 2, I had participated in a conference calling for Annihilation of Santana" organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association of CPI(M) and delivered a speech, Udhayanidhi said.

"For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare?" is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government, he charged.

It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves. What is surprising is the Ministers of the Union government like Amit Shah and Chief Minister of States ruled by the BJP demanding action against me based on fake news. In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don't know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that, Udhayanidhi reasoned.

I am one of the political heirs of Perarignar Anna, the founder of the DMK. Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion, the DMK youth wing secretary said.