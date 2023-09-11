Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Monday staged a dharna demanding the resignation of HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu for attending an anti-Sanatan Dharma conference here recently. The BJP's TN unit has been training its guns against Sekar Babu for his participation in the 'Sanatan Dharma Abolition Conference,' where DMK leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks sparked off a nationwide row.

After addressing an agitation in Nungambakkam against Babu, Annamalai attempted to lead a procession towards the HR&CE office to press for the minister's ouster from the cabinet and suddenly squatted on the road, joined by scores of supporters. He took exception to the participation of the Minister in the recent anti-Sanatan Dharma meeting as he holds the portfolio of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

Annamalai said Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, in the same conference, had equated Sanatan Dharma to Hinduism. "Let Sekar Babu resign as minister... Veeramani said in the meeting Sanatan is Hinduism," he said and alleged that the HR and CE department, headed by Sekar Babu was against the welfare of Hindus.

Remarks about eradication of Sanatan Dharma are something new in Tamil Nadu but the demeaning of the faith is not "as it has been going on for the last 70 years." "Not just Hindus but Christians, Muslims and all have condemned it (the anti-Sanatan dharma remarks) across the country.... Udhayanidhi says we will eradicate Sanatan and Sekar Babu is watching all these," he said.

He alleged that after nationwide condemnation, DMK President and chief minister M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Babu, Veeramani and others "come up with a hilarious explanation" that Sanatan and Hindu faiths are different and that BJP leaders are twisting their statements.

"Stalin and Udhayanidhi did u-turn in just 4 days. Is sanatan dharma enemy to anyone? No, not at any time. We have never initiated any invasion because Sanatan is not against anyone. Sanatan doesn't have a beginning nor an end; it remains rooted forever. It came even before various religions came into existence," Annamalai said.

He asked why a "particular faith is being targeted for your political benefits." Taking a dig at the DMK over representation of SC/ST members in the cabinet, he said the councils of ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Stalin should be compared. He said around 20 members in the Union cabinet were from the SC/ST communities while the state cabinet had only three and claimed that even they were allotted relatively insignificant portfolios. The BJP leader sought to know why the DMK has not nominated a Dalit chief minister so far. (PTI)