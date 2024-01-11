Dharmapuri: Tamil Nadu BJP president, K Annamalai, has found himself embroiled in a controversy after an altercation during his rally 'En Mann En Makkal' in the Bommidi area near Pappireddipatti on Monday. The incident has led to a case being registered against Annamalai by Dharmapuri police for allegedly promoting religious enmity.

The controversy unfolded when Annamalai attempted to garland the statue of Mother Mary at St Lourdes Church in B.Pallipatti. A group of Christian youth objected to his entry into the church, citing the Manipur issue, and raised slogans against him. A viral video on social media captured Annamalai engaging in a heated argument with the youths, explaining the Manipur issue.

In the video, Annamalai was heard saying, "Don't speak like DMK. This is a public place. What rights do you have to stop me? What would you do if I lead a rally of 10,000 people and stage a dharna?" Despite the opposition and police intervention, Annamalai eventually garlanded the statue.

A case has been registered under sections 153 (A), 504, and 505 (2) at the Bommidi police station in Dharmapuri district, based on a complaint filed by a man named Karthik.