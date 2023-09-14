Chennai: Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "Hindi unites" remark saying it is a deliberate attempt to "undermine linguistic diversity" of India. Udhayanidhi said that Hindi is spoken in only a few states and by saying that it unites the entire country, the Union minister is showing his love for the language and making it overpower the other languages of India.

Udhayanithi, who is known to be vocal in promoting regional languages and cultural diversity, rejected the idea that Hindi alone could serve as the "uniting force" for the entire nation. He said that Hindi is predominantly spoken in a handful of states but India's true strength lies in its rich tapestry of languages, cultures, and traditions.

Udhayanidhi further raised concerns that such statements could be perceived as an indirect attempt to promote Hindi over other regional languages. He argued that every language in India deserves equal recognition and respect. Referring to the other languages as mere "regional languages" diminishes their significance and historical importance, he added.

Udhayanidhi comments have triggered a fresh debate on language politics with stress being laid on the need for a balanced approach to uphold the linguistic diversity that is a hallmark of India's identity. The ongoing discourse on this issue underscores the complexity of linguistic diversity in India and the importance of fostering unity along with respecting and celebrating the country's myriad languages and cultures, the minister said.

Earlier, in its message on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', Shah said that Hindi would never compete with other languages of the country. He said that Hindi unites diversity of languages and will empower all languages.

