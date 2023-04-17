Tuticorin Tamil Nadu A 38yearold man was arrested for allegedly possessing ambergris a whale s saliva used to make perfumes and fragrances worth over Rs 23 crore in Tamil Nadu s Tuticorin an official said The accused has been identified as Kumaran a resident of Pudumanai Pallivasal StreetAccording to police Kulasekharapatnam SubInspector Rajan led the police patrolling in the Ebengudi market area on Sunday and conducted a thorough search Noticing the weird behavior of the accused the police interrogated him The police then found the ambergris from the accused Subsequently the police confiscated the ambergris from him and handed it over to the Tiruchendur Forest Officer Following the instruction of Tuticorin Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar Tiruchendur Forest Officer Kanimozhi Arasu arrested Kumaran Also read Tamil Nadu Bihar man arrested for selling ganja chocolates in Chennai 8 kg ganja chocolates seizedThe forest department officials said The total weight of ambergris seized from Kumaran is 2560 kg and its international value is Rs 230 crore Last year in October and December 16 kg of ambergris was seized in this area Now ambergris has been confiscated for the third time Also read Hyderabad Police apprehends interstate drug peddler seizes Ganja chocolatesMeanwhile over 100 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Karnataka s Bidar district The transportation of ganja was carried in a Tata Sumo The accused was transporting the drug from Zaheerabad in Telangana to Maharashtra Ganja four mobiles and a Tata Sumo vehicle worth Rs 3 lakhs were seized from the accused