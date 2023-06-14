ALL ABOUT THE CASE IN WHICH ED ARRESTED TAMIL NADU ELECTRICITY MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI

Chennai The Enforcement Directorate ED arrested Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with the alleged money laundering case having links to a job racket Here is a quick recap about the background of the Transport Department appointments scam that led to the arrest of Senthil Balaji It all started when Ganesh Kumar and Devasagayam two Chennai residents who had allegedly bribed the accused for government jobs filed a complaint with the Central Crime Branch Police alleging that Senthil Balaji who was the then Transport Minister during the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2015 committed money fraud by claiming to provide jobs in return of cashIn the search conducted after this various documents were seized from the house and offices belonging to Balaji in Chennai Karur Tiruvannamalai and Kumbakonam At the end of the search operations conducted at various places a case was registered against Balaji his brother Ashokan and assistant Shanmugam Thereafter a chargesheet was filed in a Special CourtWhile it was stated that the victims of the fraud had received their money back the Madras High Court quashed the case against the four including Senthil Balaji After one of the victims filed an appeal in the Supreme Court the apex court quashed the order of the Madras High Court The court quashed the money laundering case stating that criminal cases could not be avoided without investigationThe Supreme Court then ordered to reinvestigate the case related to graft from the beginning The court ordered to register the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act Later an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the ED seeking permission to conduct an investigation into the bribery issueThe ED officials had however argued in the Supreme Court that it could accept the Madras High Court order quashing the summons sent to minister Senthil Balaji and others in the illegal money transfer case The Supreme Court then ordered an inquiry against Minister Balaji in the case of job for cashWhat is the case against Senthil BalajiThe alleged corruption case wherein Balaji was arrested by the ED dates back to November 2014 The Metropolitan Transport Corporation MTC wholly owned by the Tamil Nadu government had issued five advertisements inviting applications for various posts According to data the government meant to appoint people for different posts included drivers 746 posts conductors 610 posts junior tradesman trainee 261 posts junior engineer trainee 13 posts and assistant engineer trainee 40 posts Also read Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28 in Money laundering caseSubsequently an interview was held and the selected candidates names were declared or published Later some persons who had bribed could not secure jobs Moreover when they approached persons to whom they had bribed they were ignored The victims were compelled to run from pillar to post for the redressal of their grievances Those who had allegedly bribed demanded a refund of moneySome victims had filed a similar complaint in connection with the job for cash scam In 2021 the police prepared a final charge sheet against 47 persons including minister Senthil Balaji and Shanmugam The charges were filed under the relevant sections of the IPC including the PC Act Again the matter reached Supreme Court on March 23 2023 and the Apex Court recently directed ED to resume the case The accused Senthil Balaji was arrested by ED and landed in jail