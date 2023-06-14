Chennai Tamil Nadu The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday demanded the removal of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji from the state Cabinet after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED According to ED sources Senthil Balaji was arrested in a case lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA after a questioning session that lasted for about 18 hours Also read Midnight drama in TN Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised after ED arrest DMK extends solidarityAIADMK leader D Jayakumar said Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji is doing drama They the DMK are trying to divert the issue by doing this Chief Minister MK Stalin should remove the minister from his cabinet If the Chief Minister doesn t remove the minister then the Tamil Nadu Governor should intervene in this case According to 62yearold Jayakumar the Enforcement Directorate has legally done its work Till yesterday Senthil Balaji was well but when the ED arrested him he started having chest pain ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action added JayakumarThe BJP has also sought Senthil s dismissal from the Cabinet I demand CM MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji from his ministry immediately and ask him to cooperate with the probe said Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday morning visited the city government hospital where Senthil has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU Also read Kharge hits out at Centre over Senthil Balaji arrest dubs it as political harassment