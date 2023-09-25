Chennai: The AIADMK on Monday officially announced its decision to quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dealing a body blow to the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

"The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks on our former leaders, our general secretary EPS, and our cadres for the past one year. In today's meeting, this resolution was passed," the party stated while mentioning that it will lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters here. Top party office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs and MPs took part in the meet. K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator said, "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with the BJP and NDA alliance from today."

He said the party has unanimously resolved to part ways with the NDA and steer a combination of like-minded parties in the next year's polls.

The move, he said, honoured the sentiments of over two crore party workers The resolution, without naming anyone, said the BJP's state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.