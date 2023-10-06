Coimbatore: The AIADMK decided to separately face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls only to protect the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Friday.

Citing the state-specific stand taken on the Cauvery issue by the Congress and BJP in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Palaniswami said this is the politics of national parties. The voice of Tamil Nadu people would echo in the Parliament and only to safeguard the rights of the people of the state, his party decided to separately fight the LS polls, he told reporters here.

His party's stand is all about protection of the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people. Answering questions related to his party snapping ties with the BJP and the scope for again joining hands with the saffron party, the leader of opposition said the AIADMK's stand has already been made very clear and there is no point in discussing the matter again and again.