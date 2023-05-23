ADVISED ME TO QUIT SMOKING BUT OFFERED ONCE SAYS EMOTIONAL RAJINIKANTH ON SARATH BABU

Chennai: Though not a prominent hero in his five-decade-long film career, Sarath Babu had the distinction of being the last hero to have acted opposite the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The movie 'Nadhiyai Thedivantha Kadal ' (Sea in Search of a River) proved to be a successful film. Yet, he is remembered most as the 'hero's friend' for his memorable roles together with reigning stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan. Both have paid rich tributes to Sarath Babu, but it was the former, who turned personal, reminiscing his relationship with a tinge of pain and sorrow.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited Sarath Babu's residence where the mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage at Theyagaraya Nagar in Chennai on Tuesday and paid tributes to his 'dear friend and a wonderful soul, always with a smiling face'. “He was persistent in advising me to quit smoking, telling me that I should live long. He showered love and affection on me so much that whenever he found me smoking, he used to snatch away the stub. Out of deference, I, too, stopped smoking before him,” he told the media, adding that there was an exception when Sarath Babu himself offered him a cigarette once!

The occasion was the shooting of the blockbuster 'Annamalai' in which Kushbu Sundar was the female lead and Sarath Babu was his friend turned foe. “There was a very important scene … challenging (after the friendship turns sour, Rajinikanth dares Sarath Babu). It took more than 10-15 takes and it didn't come off well enough. Sarath Babu told me, you are a bit shy, take a smoke and got me one. " After getting relaxed, the shot was taken and approved,” recalled the matinee icon. “All the films in which we worked together were box office hits. From 'Mullum Malarum' (Thorn and Flower) to 'Muthu', 'Annamalai, and 'Velaikaran' (Servant) were big hits,” he further added.

Not only on the silver screen, he was a friend to both Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan as well as others off-screen as well. “A very good actor and a best friend has passed away. Those days when I acted, along with him, are still fresh in my mind. He has played roles that are etched in time. Cinema has lost one of the best actors,” Kamal said in a statement, adding that Sarath Babu was introduced into Tamil films by his 'guru' and ace filmmaker K Balachander.

One of his memorable roles was in the classic 'Mullum Malarum', directed by Mahendran, which has the hugely popular song 'Senthazham Poovil Vanthadum Thendral' (Cool breeze dancing on the lotus), an Ilayaraja beauty in KJ Yesudas's voice. It will ensure that Sarath Babu remains forever in the hearts of Tamil film lovers. Similar is the number with Jayalalithaa, 'Thavikkuthu Thayanguthu Oru Manathu' (A mind is yearning and longing), another one from Ilayaraja. In that movie, 'Nadhiyai Thedivantha Kadal', Jayalalithaa had accepted to act opposite him, though he was four years younger than her, according to acclaimed editor B Lenin, the director of the movie.

After prolonged hospitalisation for multi-organ failure, Sarath Babu (71) passed away at Hyderabad on Monday. Many from the film world, including Suhasini Maniratnam, Sarath Kumar, Surya, Karthi and others paid tributes to the veteran actor at his residence on Tuesday. Later, the last rites were conducted at Guindy in the city.