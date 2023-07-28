Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Renowned actress Shobana chose to pardon her housekeeper Vijaya after she was caught stealing Rs 41,000 from the actress's residence. The renowned Bharatanatyam artist and Padma Shri awardee decided to grant Vijaya a second chance after she confessed to the theft during the investigation.

The incident came to light when money belonging to Shobana's mother, Anandam, gradually went missing over the past few months. Suspecting the housekeeper, Shobana reported the matter to the police, resulting in an investigation at her residence on Sriman Srinivasa Road in Thenampet, Chennai. Based on a complaint, the Teynampet police conducted a thorough inquiry during which Vijaya admitted to stealing the money between March and June. The investigation further revealed that she had given the stolen amount to Murugan, the house's car driver, who transferred it to Vijaya's daughter via Google Pay. Vijaya cited poverty as the motive behind her actions.

In an act of compassion, Shobana withdrew the complaint and forgave Vijaya for her actions. She allowed the housekeeper to resume her duties but decided to deduct the stolen amount from her future salary. With this resolution, harmony has been restored in Shobana's household, where she resides with her mother, Anandam, and conducts Bharatanatyam training classes.

Shobana is an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. She is renowned for her fine dedication to the classical art form. She is known to possess an exquisite understanding of the Abhinaya, clarity of line and a strong rhythmic command of the idiom. In 1994, Shobana founded Kalarpana, a dance school in Chennai, with the objective of committing herself to the propagation of the classical arts.