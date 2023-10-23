ACTRESS GAUTAMI TADIMALLA RESIGNS FROM BJP CITES LACK OF SUPPORT

Chennai: In a shocking turn of events, renowned actor Gautami Tadimalla, who had been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a quarter of a century, announced her resignation from the party on Monday. The veteran actor, well-known for her contributions to the Indian film industry, has cited a "lack of support" from the party leadership as the primary reason for her decision.

Gautami's resignation comes in the wake of a distressing scandal involving one C Alagappan, who she claims had swindled her over a span of two decades. According to Gautami, Alagappan had taken advantage of her vulnerability and isolation 20 years ago, when she was not only an orphan but also a single mother raising an infant child. She entrusted him with the management and sale of her properties, only to recently discover that he had defrauded her.

The actor, in her resignation letter, expressed her deep disillusionment with the BJP and alleged that, during the ongoing legal proceedings against Alagappan, she received no support from the party. Furthermore, she asserted that certain senior members of the BJP were allegedly assisting Alagappan in evading justice.

Gautami's resignation is a poignant one, as she stated that she is determined to fight for justice for herself and secure her daughter's future as a lone woman and single parent. She expressed her hope that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the police department, and the judicial system will help her seek justice in this troubling situation.