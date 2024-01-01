Chennai: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage for nearly a year in the Anna Nagar area in Chennai on Monday, police said. The accused works as an accountant at the office of actor Vijay, police added.

A few days back, when the woman came to know that the accused was already married with two children and blocked contacts with her, she lodged a complaint against him at the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station. An inspector of Anna Nagar All Women Police Station said the woman told that she got acquainted with the accused, who residents in Gundi area through her friend.

The complainant, who works in a private company, alleged that the accused had told her that he was in love with her and promised to marry her. Since then, he has been repeatedly sexually assaulting her for a year. However, a few days back, she learnt that the accused was married and had two children. When she confronted him, he snapped all contacts with her.

The inspector of the Annanagar All Women Police Station said a case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint and an investigation was conducted. The accused was arrested early today and brought to the police station for questioning, she said.