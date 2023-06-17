Chennai: Widely perceived as a neta in the waiting, actor Vijay, who enjoys a massive fan following, organised a felicitation for school toppers from each of the 234 assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Three each from SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in every constituency were invited with their family members and honoured with cash prizes at the ceremony held at RK Centre in Chennai. That he has chosen constituency-level toppers instead of the usual district-level achievers has led to speculation about this event is one of the stepping stones for his eventual jump into politics.

He did not disappoint and spoke politics, a veiled criticism of the Dravidian parties and others. He asked the achievers to tell their parents to refuse to sell their votes for cash.

“You are voters tomorrow, first-time voters at that. You are going to elect good leaders in the future. But, you may know the old saying about poking one's eyes with one's own finger. But that is what is happening at present. And we are doing the same, receiving cash for exercising our franchise. Take for example it is Rs 1000 for a vote. If it is given to 1.50 lakh voters in a constituency, it comes to Rs 15 crore. You have to think how much a person could have earned to spend Rs 15 crore. If every student of Tamil Nadu insists upon their parents saying 'Mother do not vote by receiving a bribe' there will be a change. Say this to your parents, make an attempt and I believe you can bring about the change,” he made a fervent plea in his address.

Then, asking them to learn about the leaders and imbibe the good, he said, “Try to know about all leaders. Learn about Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj. Read beyond the syllabus and the textbooks to ascertain the truth behind fake news peddled on social media. Equip yourself to separate fact from fabrication and what to be taken and what to be discarded.”

While rationalist leader EV Ramasamy called as 'Periyar' is an icon of the Dravidian movement and social justice, Kamaraj was a Congress stalwart whose chief ministership is considered the golden era of the state. Addressing the young achievers as his friends who have a 'special place in his heart', Vijay recalled his school days and said he was not very bright in studies but an average student with a burning passion to become an actor.

The other option was to become a doctor, which he made it clear was a mere aspiration. “They will encroach upon the forests and snatch money but they can't take away education from you,” a dialogue in a recent movie was what had spurred him to hold the event. “It is hundred percent true and the reality too. The time had come for me to do something for education,” he said, adding that character is more important while securing marks is also to be desired.

From 11 am till late in the evening he personally honoured every topper – the first three in both SSLC and HSC, with a shawl and certificate. “It was a dream come true. I am still in disbelief for I have never dreamt of meeting Vijay in person. He asked me to pursue my studies and never give up my dreams,” said Sakthi Bhavani of Pallavaram in Chennai. Similar was the reaction of many toppers who were on cloud nine.

Film and politics are not strange bedfellows in the Dravidian heartland. But, aspiring film heroes replicating an MGR, who became Chief Minister, is not that easy. “MGR, the founder of AIADMK, was with the DMK for a long, and he had 15000 fan clubs attached to the DMK. His political journey with the DMK was more than 20 years and when he was expelled in 1972, those fan clubs were turned into party units. While Vijay lacks such an organic structure, he could expect a shot at power only with the aid of such an organisational backup. Celluloid popularity alone cannot catapult one in politics,” reasons analyst 'Tharasu' Shyam.

The DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Sarath Kumar, heading an outfit, have welcomed Vaijay's criticism of bribing voters. But, is he prepared to take the rough and tumble of politics? While Vijay has been hinting at his political entry, his fan club members, awaiting his arrival, have won a few seats in the civic polls last time. Will he take the plunge in 2024 or in 2026 is the question.

Also read: Yash turns down role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, read why