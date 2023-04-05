Madurai: The Tamil Nadu-based organising, Abolition of Untouchability Front (AUF), has insisted that action should be taken against the gang that tied up Scheduled Caste students near Tirumangalam. It has been alleged that students of a listed school were tied to a pillar and beaten up for stealing sweets in Alampatti village near Tirumangalam in the Madurai district.

The AUF, which conducted a study, has published a report in which they recounted a recent incident. Two Dalit students from Karaikeni, Madurai District, are studying 9th standard in Government Higher Secondary School, Thirumangalam Circle, Achampatti. They are staying at Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel near the school.

On March 21, they went to Alampatti and bought sweets from the shop of Santosh there. There were more customers in the shop then. At that moment the shopkeeper suddenly shouted accusing these two students of stealing the candy. Subsequently, the shopkeeper and his relatives tied the 2 students to a pole and beat them.

Also Read : Woman kills husband with rolling pin in Chhattisgarh

On hearing this information, the hostel keeper Vijayan, who is a native of Damkaraipatti, and a relative of one of the attacked students rushed to Alampatti and pacified them and released the students. According to the instructions of District Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad who informed about the matter, Tirumangalam Taluk Police, received a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer and registered a case against the shopkeeper Santosh and his family under various sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act (violence against children).

Meanwhile, State President of Tamil Nadu UAF T Chellakannu, Madurai Suburban District Secretary C Muthurani, District Vice President V.P.Murugan, Adi Tamil Party comrades Karuppasamy, Anand and Mahaletsumi visited Alampatti Village, Achampatti School, Adi Dravidar Health Home, Thirumangalam. On Monday, a field inspection was conducted at the police station.