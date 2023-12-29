A SEA OF HUMANITY PAYS HOMAGE VIJAYAKANTH LAID TO REST WITH FULL STATE HONOURS

Chennai: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and top yesteryear Tamil star Vijayakanth was laid to rest on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Chennai with full state honours after tens of thousands of people paid their last respects. Mourners lined up on both sides of the roads as the decorated truck carrying the mortal remains crawled its way in a procession from Island Grounds near Marina Beach to the premises of the DMDK headquarters at Koyambedu.

The truck took around three hours to traverse a distance of about 10.7 kilometres to reach the burial site. Following a gun salute, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect. Political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Ministers, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and celebrities were present at the burial site.

Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha, and his sons Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian were consoled by the leaders. Chief Minister Stalin removed his shoes before entering the space earmarked for state honours and conduct of last rites and laid a wreath. Stalin said, "Friend, you will live in our hearts forever." Rajinikanth said though crores of men and women live and die in this world, it is only a few like Vijayakanth and people of his ilk live forever in the hearts of people. After Vijayakanth's family members performed the last rites, the coffin, made of sandalwood was buried in the designated space amid chants of 'captain' and 'Veera vanakkam' (valourous salute).

The words 'Puratchi Kalaignar (revolutionary artiste) Captain Vijayakanth' were embossed on the coffin. Many people, who gathered outside the space earmarked for burial shone torches on their mobile phones as a mark of respect. Since the crowd became unmanageable, authorities shifted the venue of homage to the government-owned sprawling Island Grounds, and from December 29 morning, people gathered there to pay homage.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, legendary actor Rajinikanth, and the public gathered to pay their heartfelt tributes to Vijayakanth. The actor's body has been lying in state since 6 am, allowing admirers and well-wishers to bid their final farewell. Captain Vijayakanth, a stalwart in both Tamil cinema and politics, founded the DMDK in 2005, leaving an indelible mark on the state's cultural and political landscape. As the procession progresses through the city's streets, an atmosphere of somber reflection prevailed, with fans and supporters mourning the loss of a charismatic leader. Though the burial was originally scheduled to be held at 4.45 pm, it was delayed as mourners turned up continuously and it was completed at 7.10 pm. (With PTI inputs)