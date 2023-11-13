Ranipet (Tamil Nadu): In a heart-wrenching incident, a 4-year-old girl named Navishka lost her life on Sunday in the Mambakkam area of Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, allegedly because of a firecracker explosion during Diwali celebrations. The Vazhaipandal police have swiftly registered a case, shedding light on the dangers associated with the festive tradition.

Navishka, the daughter of 28-year-old driver Ramesh and 25-year-old Ashwini, was part of a family that was looking forward to celebrating Diwali with joy and merriment. The couple, married for five years, had a one-year-old son, and their plan was to revel in the festival by bursting firecrackers and sharing candies. However, tragedy struck when Vignesh, Ramesh's brother, allegedly ignited a firecracker that unexpectedly scattered and exploded in close proximity to Navishka.

The blast caused severe injuries to the 4-year-old's chest and arms. Immediate action was taken by relatives who rushed her to the nearby Cheyyar Government Hospital. Despite their efforts, the doctors at the hospital declared Navishka dead upon arrival, leaving the family devastated.

This distressing incident echoes a similar occurrence from the previous year in Ujjain, where an 11-year-old boy named Hritik Kahar lost his life due to a cracker explosion. Hritik had placed a steel glass on the cracker, and when it detonated, a shard of glass fatally slit his throat.

The authorities have prioritised the investigation into Navishka's case, recognizing the urgency of addressing the circumstances leading to such tragic incidents during festive celebrations.