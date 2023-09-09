Trichy: A 13-year-old boy braved all odds to rescue two children from drowning in a pond at Kadappamarathupatti village in Vaiyambatti near Manaparai in Trichy district. The teenagar, P Sabareesan has been applauded by the villagers and police for the act.

A group of four children, M Vishwa Jothi, her elder sister Mahara Jothi, Devadarshini and Ravi Prakash had gone to the pond to play. Barring Mahara Jothi, the three others decided to take a bath. However, they slipped into the deep waters and started crying out for help. Sabareesan, who is the neighbour of Vishwa Jothi was sitting on the banks of the pond at that time. He saw that the three were trying hard to come out of the water and immediately jumped into the pond to save them.

Sabareesan somehow managed to pull out Devadarshini and Prakash from the pond. By that time, the local people heard the commotion and reached there. They too joined in the rescue operation. After a lot of effort, Vishwa Jothi was brought to the banks but she was in an unconscious state. The villagers rushed her to the Manapparai government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Vaiyambatti police has registered a case in this connection. "The body has been sent for post-mortem and probe has been initiated in this connection," police said. Vishwa Jothi, aged 12 was a student of class 7 in Government Higher Secondary School in N. Phoolampatti in Trichy, police said.

"As per information, she was taking bath with two other children when she drowned. Sabareesan, who is a class 8 student rescued two children but Vishwa Jothi succumbed to her injuries," police added.