12 JUVENILES ESCAPE FROM OBSERVATION HOME IN TAMIL NADUS THIRUNELVELI TWO TRACED

Thirunelveli: Police have caught two of the twelve juveniles who escaped from a government observation home in Thirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, officials said. It is learnt that police caught the two juveniles near Srivaikundam area in Thoothukudi district. The search is going on for the missing 10 juveniles.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the Palayamkottai observation home for juveniles found to be in conflict with law in different cases. An official said that the juveniles attacked the prison warden and escaped from the observation home. He said that there were 20 juveniles in the observation home hailing from Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi districts.

Soon after the incident, the Prison warden brought the matter into the notice of the Perumalpuram police station after which a team of police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police have launched a massive search operation to catch the fleeing juveniles. A search operation was launched at the Thirunelveli bus stand, Palayamkottai bus stand and other public places even as the CCTV footage of the nearby locations is also being examined for any clue into the matter.

Significantly, the incident came a day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member R.G. Anand, Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and other top officials from the civil administration visited the Home to take stock of the arrangements there. Repeated incident of juveniles escaping from observation homes in Tamil Nadu have been reported in recent weeks.

On Mar. 22, six juveniles escaped from the Government Observation Home at Kondur in Cuddalore district. It can be recalled that police had traced two of them at the Kammiyanpettai bypass road. On Feb. 8, two juveniles had escaped from the Government Observation Home in Chennai after scaling the wall of the observation home.