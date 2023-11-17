100 PERCENT SURE CUP IS OURS RAJINIKANTH CONFIDENT INDIA WILL WIN WORLD CUP 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed confidence that India will win the cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat on Sunday Nov 19. Rajinikanth was talking to the media upon his return from Mumbai where he watching the first semi-final of the World Cup in which India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs.

Over his experience of watching the semi-final live at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajinikanth acknowledged that he initially felt nervous in New Zealand's chase of India's target of 399 runs. But as the wickets kept falling, “it went well”, Rajinikanth said. “But I am 100% sure the (World) Cup is ours," actor Rajinikanth said.

India, which first entered the final by defeating the Kiwis, will face a resurgent Australia, which defeated South Africa by three wickets in a low tricky and tense chase. Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, had flown from Chennai to Mumbai on November 14 to watch the first semi-final match live from the Wankhede stadium.

The Rajinikanth couple reached Chennai on November 16 evening. Superstar Rajinikanth was greeted by two girls Haasinika (age 11) and her younger sister Lakshmi Sri (age 9) at the Chennai airport with rose flowers and also took pictures with him. Rajinikanth was among leading Bollywood and cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan to receive the BCCI Golden Ticket for all the 48 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.