TAMIL NADU NIA FILES CHARGESHEET IN RAJ BHAVAN PETROL BOMB CASE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted one person in the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Petrol bomb case.

The chargesheet was filed before NIA Special Court at Poonamallee, Chennai, under various sections including the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act 1992 on Friday.

The sttement read, "The chargesheet was filed before NIA Special Court at Poonamallee, Chennai, u/s 124, 379, 436, 353 and 506 Part-II of IPC and Section 3, 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act 1908, along with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act 1992 on Friday."

The incident took place on October 25 last year when the history sheeter Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth created a ruckus by throwing a petrol bomb near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan. The bomb however didn't reach the gate and fell on the road near the iron barricade just outside the main gate.

The NIA statement added, "The charge-sheeted accused, Vinoth @ Karukka Vinoth, had hurled two petrol bombs in quick succession at the Raj Bhavan Gate - 1 in Chennai on 25th October 2023 in the case RC-03/2023/NIA/CHE. The bomb had resulted in explosion and damages to the Government property located at the gate."

It added that this was the fourth such incident involving the accused. "Previously, he had thrown Petrol bombs at Government establishments like TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlet in T. Nagar, the Teynampet Police Station and the BJP Tamil Nadu State Head Office, Chennai," the statement added.

The NIA added that in this case, the accused, "intending to overawe the constitutional authority of the State Governor, had stolen Petrol from a bike in SM Nagar, collected empty liquor bottles to fill them with petrol, walked up from Teynampet to Raj Bhawan, and had hurled two Petrol bombs at the Raj Bhavan gate at around 2.40 pm."

Though the cops tried to restrain the accused, it was to no avail as the latter countered them.