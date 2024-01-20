Surat (Gujarat) : There has been an outpouring of tremendous enthusiasm across the country and the world regarding the consecration of Lord Ram idol in the Ayodhya temple on January 22. The world famous city of Surat known for its trade in diamonds and jewellery has also got its share of this limelight surrounding the Ram Lalla consecration.

A Surat-based jewellery manufacturing company has created a wonderful, unforgettable ring in a great demonstration of devotion and reverence to the Price of Ayodhya. Mounted on this 38-gram pink gold ring is a tiny replica of the soon-to-be-consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The gold ring with the replica of the Ram temple being made in Surat will be launched on January 22 by jewelers of Chennai and Mumbai. A special ring has been made in the city which is famous all over the world for its innovative design and diamond cut. The ring features a vivid Ram Mandir design, completely crafted from pink gold. The pink gold ring has a specially crafted Ram temple on the top. The price of this Ram Mandir ring is estimated at Rs 3 lakh.

How much does the ring cost? Artisan Nainesh Pachchigar, who made the gold ring with replica of Ram temple, said that the grand temple work will be visible on the 38 gram pink gold ring. This ring, designed on the theme of Ram temple, will be available in many sizes. The price of this ring ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.