SAND ARTIST CREATES AYODHYA RAM MANDIR IN PUSHKAR

Ajmer: Well known sand artist Ajay Rawat, whose artworks on special occasions in Pushkar draw attention of pilgrims and tourists, has created a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. After 31 days of tireless effort, Rawat created a 25 feet long and 30 feet wide temple.

Rawat said that the sand becomes much colder during the winter season and he could work only for two-three hours during daytime. "On January 22 when the Ram Lalla consecration will be held, not all people will be able to attend it. A temple has been created in Pushkar for pilgrims who could not go to Ayodhya to take darshan here. 1,000 tonnes of sand has been used to make this artwork," he said.

The temple created by Rawat was inaugurated by the saints and dedicated to Pushkar. "Those who cannot go to the pran pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya can pay a visit to the sand temple in Pushkar," he said. Mahant Samtaram Maharaj of Ramsnehi sect, Saint Dheerajram Ramsnehi and local pundits performed puja as per the rituals.

Mahant Santram Maharaj of Ramsnehi sect said that Rawat has created a beautiful artwork as a symbol of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Pushkar. "The Ram Mandir consecration is going to be held on January 22. Everyone should celebrate this day and it would be the biggest festival in the world. Lord Ram unites people and not divides. January 22 will be for us to cooperate together in nation building," he said.