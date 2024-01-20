Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Sabarimala Temple revenue collection for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season has increased by Rs 10 crore compared to last year, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president PS Prasanth said. According to sources, the collection amounted to Rs 347.12 crore last year while this year, it is Rs 357.47 crore.

The Makaravilakku festival began on Monday with an additional 1,000 personnel of the Kerala police being deployed for the festival, sources said. The TDB, which manages the hilltop shrine, had earlier predicted a huge rush for the festival and also to witness the Makara Jyothi on January 15.

By selling Aravana Payasam the temple got Rs 146,99, 37,700 with 'Appam' sale it earned Rs 17,64,77,795 while 'Kanikka'( the offering of money by devotees) has not been calculated yet. However, as per estimate, it might have crossed a minimum of Rs 10 crore, PS Prasanth said.

Notably, there was a huge rise in pilgrims visiting the temple this year. Compared to last season of 40 lakh devotees, this season witnessed 50 lakh devotees. The rise in devotees also added to the sale of 'Aravana Payasam' and 'Appam', surging business and revenue.

Preparations for the Mandala Kala pilgrimage began seven months ago under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who helmed different departments, conducted meetings and overviewed the preparations. Each department's coordinated efforts led to a successful pilgrimage season. Despite efforts to run some fake political campaign to downplay the season, it turned out to be vibrant.

Sanitation work was revived this season with 1,100 container toilets at Nilaikkal and 500 in Pamba. Around 1,200 toilets were set up on the Sabarimala Road. More facilities will be added in the forthcoming season, the Devaswom president assured.