Ayodhya: The picture of Ram Lalla's idol was revealed on Friday, three days before the pran pratishtha ceremony. The idol, carved in black stone, shows Ram Lalla in a standing position carrying a golden bow and arrow.

Crafted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the idol has been placed at the sanctum sanctorum. The idols eyes are covered with a yellow cloth and it will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pran pratishtha ceremony.

The idol has been crafted and being installed as per Vaastu Shastra. Portraying Lord Ram's childlike form, the idol captivates onlookers with its divine aura. It also showcases the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu namely Matya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashuram, Ram, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki. Adding to its spiritual significance, the idol has Hanuman on one side and Garuda on the other side.

The Sun God is placed on the top part of the idol as Lord Ram is also called Suryavanshi. According to scriptures, Lord Rama was born in the Ikshvaku dynasty founded by King Ikshvak, son of Surya. Thus, Lord Ram is said to be associated with the Surya dynasty.

Symbols of Swastika, Om, Mace and Chakra have been carved on the top right and left sides of the idol. Mace stands as a symbol of destroyer of sins while Swastik is an auspicious symbol.