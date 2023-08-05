Jodhpur: Army Intelligence personnel caught a young man wearing the uniform of an army captain, who alighted at Raikabagh station. After questioning he was handed over to Uday Mandir police station on Thursday night, the police said. The Uday Mandir police registered a case under various sections of IPC, including cheating and arrested him. On social media, by calling himself the captain of the Jat battalion, he used to lure girls by offering them jobs in the army. Photos of other weapons, including an INSAS rifle, along with a dummy gun, have also been seized from his possession.

According to the information received from the police, Army Intelligence received information about the suspected youth travelling in Salasar Express in an army uniform. Intelligence personnel caught him when he reached the Raika Bagh station at 6 am. After the interrogation, he told his name as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Khetri. Called himself the captain of the Jat battalion of the army. Also showed the identity card, which was found to be found fake, during the investigation.

Also read: J&K: Army soldier on leave goes missing in Kulgam; parents appeal for his 'release'

The police said he will be produced in court today. During the interrogation and search, two mobile phones, three SIMS, and five additional numbers were found from him. Information on seven email IDs and two Instagram accounts was found on his phone. A detailed inquiry is yet to be conducted whether he took money from anyone for this.

Also read: Bridge linking Army Camp with district headquarters caves in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar