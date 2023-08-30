Iqbal Sakka, a renowned artist crafted World's smallest rakhi for Raksha Bandhan

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Iqbal Sakka, a renowned artist with over 100 world records, added a unique touch to the cherished festival of India, Raksha Bandhan, by unveiling the world's smallest rakhi here. Iqbal claimed that the extraordinary rakhi made by him to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters is the world's most delicate rakhi and has applied for a place in the world record book.

With remarkable skill and dedication, Iqbal, known for his artistry, spent two days meticulously crafting this extraordinary piece. The rakhi, measuring a mere one millimetre, has to be observed through a magnifying lens due to its delicate nature. Its fineness is so remarkable that it can pass through a needle with a size 12 bore.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Guinness fame beckons 'world's largest Rakhi' made in Madhya Pradesh

Iqbal expressed a desire to tie his micro rakhi to the revered Lord Ganesha at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He has penned a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, requesting him to tie this micro rakhi to Lord Ganesha alongside the temple's existing monumental 40-inch rakhi on behalf of the people of Rajasthan and seek blessings for the state's welfare and prosperity.

Iqbal's remarkable journey began with a vision to put India on the map for fine gold craftsmanship. Over time, his dedication led to the creation of a staggering 100 world records, each a testament to his precision and artistic finesse. From crafting a minuscule 24-carat gold handbag to intricate artefacts for Lord Rama's temple in Ayodhya, Iqbal's creations consistently defy the limits of human artistry.

Also read: Unique Raksha Bandhan initiative: Sisters make bamboo rakhis embedded with seeds of indigenous trees for brothers in Chhindwara