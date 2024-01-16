WORLD SURPRISED BY SPEED AT WHICH INDIA PROGRESSING VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKHAR

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that India has changed a lot from the political, social and economic points of view and the world is surprised by the speed at which the country is progressing.

Addressing a training programme organised for the members of the 16th Rajasthan Assembly here, Dhankhar said, "India has changed so much. It has changed so much from the political, economic and social points of view, and we have become famous in the world that we are not dependent on any other country now."

He further said, "Becoming the fifth superpower in the world in terms of the economy is no small task. Today, India is the fifth economic superpower of the world. We have left Canada and France behind. We have left behind those who ruled us for centuries. In the coming two-three years, India will be the third economic superpower, leaving behind Japan and Germany."

Addressing the MLAs, Dhankhar said, "Your contribution in this is huge. It is the contribution of the leadership, policies and also the common man. There are more challenges before you. The world is amazed at the speed at which India is progressing. The world could not imagine whether India could ever become like this."