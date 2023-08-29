Bharatpur (Rajasthan): This 'Raksha Bandhan' will be special for Meerabai as she reunites with her family after over two decades and will tie the sacred thread around her brother's wrist after 25 long years.

After her husband's sudden death, Meerabai left her house in Maharashtra with her 10-year-old daughter while her five-year-old son was left behind. She was in a state of acute depression and kept wandering on the roads. During which, she got separated from her daughter. Some passers-by took her to an ashram, where she underwent treatment. Finally, the ashram authorities traced her family, who came to take her back home. Accompanied by her brother and son, the woman left for her home happily.

Secretary of Apna Ghar Ashram, Bhudev Sharma said that Meerabai alias Radha, a resident of Maharashtra, became mentally unwell after her husband's death. "She kept wandering in a depressed condition. In 2018, Meerabai was admitted to Apna Ghar Ashram for treatment. Gradually she recovered and remembered her name and address."

Former national president of Apna Ghar Ashram NP Singh traced Meerabai's son Rahul and informed him over the phone that his mother was at the ashram. Rahul, his maternal uncle Anil Balkhande, and his friend Digambar rushed to the ashram. Though Rahul was only five years old when his mother left the house, he could easily recognize her.

Anil said that after Meerabai left, despite searching for her everywhere, they could not find her. "Now, two days before Raksha Bandhan my sister has been found and I'm standing in front of her," he said.

Rahul stayed in a juvenile home for 13 years after his mother left. When he turned 18, he was asked to leave the juvenile home. "So many years have passed since I got separated from my mother and sister. Thank God that I have finally got my mother back," an emotional Rahul said.