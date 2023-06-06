Jaisalmer: Woman abducted days before marriage, kidnapper attempts 'saat phere' in middle of desert

Jaisalmer: In a shocking incident, a woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer was abducted by a bunch of goons and forcibly 'married' to one of them days before her family had fixed her marriage to someone else.

A video of the goon carrying the woman forcibly in her arms and circumambulating around a fire went viral on social media prompting a response from the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal on Tuesday.

"This video is being told by the media of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident," she tweeted while tagging Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and asking him to investigate and take action on the matter.

In the video, the man can be seen walking around a thatch of burning grass with the young woman crying inconsolably in his lap. In Hinduism, the bride and groom make seven circles around a ceremonial fire while praying and exchanging vows.

According to inputs from the ground, the young woman was supposed to get married on June 12. But on June 1, 10 to 12 goons led by one Pushpendra Singh abducted the girl in an SUV from her home in the Mohangarh area of Jaisalmer.

The goons then took her outside the village where Pusshpendra carried her in his lap and took seven rounds around the fire. Frantic, the family members chased them but they did not stop. Pushpendra, according to reports, also allegedly threatened the family against getting the victim married to someone else.

The family members of the woman promptly informed local police who caught the accused along with the girl and brought them to Mohangarh. The victim's statements were recorded and she was handed over to her family members. On Monday, the family members also submitted a memorandum to Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi who has taken up the matter with police.

