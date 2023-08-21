Jaipur: A woman doctor allegedly threatened an IPS officer of implicating him in a fake rape case and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. The distressed IPS officer alleged that the woman was also pressurising him to divorce his wife and marry her. After being blackmailed for the last four months, the man filed a complaint against the woman at Jawahar Circle police station on Thursday.

Jawahar Circle police station officer Arvind Kumar Charan said that IPS officer Rajesh Kumar Meena has filed a case against the woman who happens to be a doctor. In his complaint, Rajesh told that he met the doctor in 2020 when he was posted in Dungarpur as a probationary officer in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). The woman told him that she was also preparing for RAS and soon they became friends.

Also Read: Rajasthan woman accuses AAP leader of molestation, latter accuses of honey-trap

Rajesh in his complaint said that the woman who was already married used to cook and bring food for him. Teh complainant also admitted that once he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the woman and returned it later. When Rajesh was posted as SDM Chaksu, the woman would often visit him on the pretext of suggesting him medicines.

Incidentally, in 2021, Rajesh cracked the IPS exam and got married in May 2023. Rajesh told police that he stopped talking to the woman after marriage as he felt his wife would not like his friendship with another woman.

However, after knowing about Rajesh's marriage, Priyanka started pressurising him to divorce his wife and marry her, the complaint said. Teh woman reportedly told the complainant that she had already filed a divorce to marry him. When he refused, the woman, allegedly, demanded Rs 50 lakh and started threatening him to implicate him in a fake rape case. For the last four months, the woman had called him several times in this regard, Rajesh complained.

Police said that investigations have been initiated on the basis of the IPS officer's complaint.