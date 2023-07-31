WOMAN DIES IN PRESSURE COOKER EXPLOSION WHILE COOKING AT HER HOUSE IN JAIPUR

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In a devastating incident, a woman died in a pressure cooker explosion in the Jhotwara police station area of Jaipur on Monday, the police said. The accident occurred in Bhomia Nagar on Kalawad Road where a 40-year-old woman Kiran Kanwar was cooking in her kitchen and suddenly the pressure cooker exploded. The explosion, which created a loud noise, resulted in fragments from the cooker which hit Kiran Kanwar's head, causing a fatal injury and ultimately leading to her unfortunate demise.

On receiving the information about the incident from the neighbours, authorities from the Jhotwara police station immediately reached the spot. The police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, investigation is currently underway to examine the cause of the accident. The police, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, also collected evidence from the location to support their inquiries.

The people from the neighbourhood were shaken by the explosion, which led them to gather at the site. They quickly informed the police. The police also took the FSL team with them to conduct a thorough inspection. The police said that the family members of Kiran Kanwar will receive the body after the completion of the post-mortem. Also, the authorities are closely investigating the case to bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.