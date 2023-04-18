WOMAN 3 CHILDREN DIE AFTER FALLING IN WELL IN RAJASTHANS UDAIPUR

Udaipur Rajasthan In a shocking incident a 30yearold woman along with her three children died after falling into a well in Rajasthan s Udaipur on Tuesday police said The incident took place in the Bachhar village of the Nai Police Station area in Udaipur The deceased woman has been identified as Navli Bai a resident of the Bachhar village The age of the deceased children is said to be 8 to 12 yearsOn receiving the information the police reached the spot and with the help of the locals retrieved the bodies from the well The police then sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem and started an investigation into the incident Station Officer Shyam Ratnu said We received information about the deaths of woman and three children The bodies have been fished out and have been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem The reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is on Also read Woman kills two sons dies by suicide over family dispute in Tamil Nadu s NamakkalEarlier a sixyearold child drowned in a well in Chhattisgarh s Raipur district The child was on his way to tuition Mayank Sahu a resident of the Ganj police station area had gone to tuition in the locality at around 4 pm However he didn t return to his home following which the family members searched for himUnable to find him the family members informed the police In turn the police conducted a search and found the child s body inside a well near the house The police then handed over the body to the family after conducting a postmortem