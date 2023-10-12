WITH MORE THAN 50K MARRIAGES IN RAJASTHAN ON NOVEMBER 23 ECI DELAYS ASSEMBLY POLLS TO ACCOMMODATE DEV UTHANI EKADASHI FESTIVITIES

Jaipur: With more than 50,000 marriages planned on a day alone that involves a business turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore, the Election Commission of India has decided to defer the Assembly polls in the state from November 23 to November 25. The decision applauded by various sections of society in Rajasthan comes in response to a deluge of concerns from political, social and religious groups, who were worried that the election date would coincide with the sacred Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a significant religious event in Hindu culture.

A rescheduled election date: A welcome relief for Rajasthan

The announcement of the new election date has been met with widespread relief and appreciation from a diverse cross-section of Rajasthan's population. Notably, it's a boon for businessmen, religious devotees and families planning weddings on November 23. The significance of this rescheduled election lies in the celebration of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which falls on November 23. Devotees believe that this day marks the awakening of Gods, and it is considered highly auspicious for commencing new endeavours and special occasions.

Due to these religious beliefs, numerous weddings, especially in the form of grand ceremonies, are traditionally organised in Rajasthan on this particular day. This cultural tradition has been followed for generations. If the election had proceeded as initially planned, it could have significantly impacted the voter turnout, as a large number of citizens would have been torn between casting their ballots and participating in these sacred festivities.

Complaints and suggestions galore

The decision to reschedule the election date was prompted by a flood of complaints and suggestions received by the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Praveen Gupta, and the Election Department. These complaints, coming from various political and social organisations across the state, urged the Election Commission to reconsider the original date.

“We forwarded the complaints and suggestions to the Election Commission and that led to the decision to change the election dates in Rajasthan”, Gupta said.

The significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi holds immense religious and cultural importance in Hindu tradition. Believers consider it a day when Gods awaken from their divine slumber, marking a highly auspicious time for initiating new ventures and celebrating important life events. This auspicious period, in particular, is regarded as the perfect time for conducting weddings, often referred to as "Savas," where a total of 11 couples tie the knot simultaneously.

Rajasthan, with its rich cultural heritage, is no exception to this practice. The state witnesses a multitude of grand wedding ceremonies on this day, attracting countless attendees. The change in the election date now ensures that the citizenry can participate in both their cherished traditions and the democratic process without any conflict.

Thousands of weddings to take place

According to Sher Singh, a prominent figure in the tent and catering business in Rajasthan, a significant portion of weddings in the state takes place during the auspicious time of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Data from 2022 indicated that around 50,000 weddings were performed last year. Among them, approximately 20,000 weddings were planned in the capital city of Jaipur alone. “This year this is likely to more,” Singh said.

Ravi Jindal, the President of the All India Tent Decor Welfare Association, said, “The simultaneous occurrence of elections and weddings would have had a detrimental impact on both events. This predicament would have been particularly detrimental to businesses in the state, especially in light of the rise in destination weddings post-COVID-19”.

Numerous industries, from confectioners and labourers involved in wedding preparations to decorators, caterers, florists orchestras and beauty parlours, would have faced the dilemma of prioritising their services on election day. Consequently, a large numbers of people took to social media and directly contacted the Election Commission with their suggestions and concerns about the original election date.

The economic impact of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is not just a day of religious significance, but also a significant contributor to the state's economy. The wedding-related business in Rajasthan is estimated to be worth over Rs 1,000 crore on this day alone. If the election had proceeded as initially planned, it could have led to an estimated additional expenditure of Rs 200 crore on weddings.

Vikram Pareek, an Event Manager, emphasised that such a scenario would have necessitated increased budgets for hiring labourers and transportation. It would have also disrupted the market, affecting the purchasing power of the citizens. Given the economic hardships experienced during the pandemic, the potential financial burden of the simultaneous elections and weddings would have been considerable.

In light of these considerations, the decision to reschedule the election has been met with enthusiasm and relief by those associated with the wedding industry and the citizens of Rajasthan.

