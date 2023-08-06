Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A four-member delegation of BJP women MPs on Sunday met family of the minor victim, who was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and burnt in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. The delegation also visited the spot where the victim's body was buried. Later, the MPs said that they would submit their report within 24 hours.

The BJP delegation criticised the Ashok Gehlot government for the rising incidents of crime against women and demanded resignation of the chief minister. Raising questions on the safety of women in the state, the delegation asked as to why Gehlot, who was both the home minister and the chief minister was remaining mum. "Women are in a deplorable condition in Rajasthan. Incidents of rapes and crimes against women are happening regularly here. But, the state government is remaining silent. They have completely destroyed Rajasthan's culture," BJP MP Saroj Pandey, who was convener of the delegation said.

The delegation of women MPs comprising Saroj Pandey, Rekha Sharma, Kanta Kardam and Locket Chatterjee reached Narsinghpura village under Kotdi police station this morning and consoled the victim's family along with visiting the spot where she was buried. The victim's mother pleaded before the delegation for justice towards her daughter. "My daughter is gone, do justice to her," she cried.

The BJP leader slammed Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their silence on the issue. "If there is any incident in Uttar Pradesh then Priyanka says 'I am also a girl'. I want to ask Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi why didn't you come here? Isn't she a daughter? Who will fight for her? Why don't you now come here with your 'ladki hu, lad sakti hu' slogan?" she questioned.

Also Read: Bhilwara gangrape and murder: Four accused arrested; worked in furnace where minor girl's body was found, police say

Hitting out at the Rajasthan government, Pandey said that the Gehlot government should resign immediately over negligence of the administration. "If this was a daughter in their family, would the Gehlot government display the same attitude?" she questioned.