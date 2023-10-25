Jaipur: BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is set to address a public rally in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday, and asked "why she does not speak when there is a crime against women in Rajasthan". He alleged that the "political tourism division" of the Congress failed to respond to the crimes like rape in the state.

Rathore, who is the BJP's candidate from Jaipur's Jhotwara assembly constituency, claimed that two lakh incidents of crime against women happened during the Congress' rule in Rajasthan and the law-and-order situation has deteriorated.

"Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Rajasthan today. I want to ask why does she not speak when there is a crime against women in Rajasthan. Two lakh crimes against women have happened in the state and why did the 'Political Tourism Division' of the Congress miss it," he said at a press conference here.

According to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to make some announcements for the homemakers in Rajasthan during the election rally in Jhunjhunu district.Rathore also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had during the 2018 assembly elections promised farm loan waiver within 10 days of forming government in Rajasthan.