WHY BOTHER ABOUT HAVING MORE KIDS MODIJI IS HERE RAJASTHAN MINISTER

Udaipur (Rajasthan): A 'controversial' statement by Babulal Kharadi, a cabinet minister in the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, has sparked a huge row. Kharadi while addressing the crowd at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Nai village, assured that there was no hassle having more children since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing them with houses.

Kharadi, who holds the Tribal Area Development portfolio, turned all present on stage into peels of laughter. Kharadi's remark went viral on social media too. The four-time MLA is now a household name thanks to his hilarious statement.

The debutant cabinet minister from the Jhadol assembly seat said, "Why worry about children? Do not be bothered, our PM is building enough houses for you. He doesn't want anybody to be hungry and sleep on the streets," Kharadi was boasting about Prime Minister Modi's schemes from the stage.

Kharadi also took pot shots at the previous Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

In fact, Kharadi himself has two wives and eight children. Now, it remains to seen how Opposition leaders react to this point of view of a senior cabinet minister in the BJP government.