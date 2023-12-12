Jaipur (Rajasthan): All eyes are on the BJP Legislature Party meeting which will begin at 4 PM. After the meeting, the new name of the Rajasthan Chief Minister will be announced.

4.16 PM

BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma is the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. His name was announced during the BJP Legislature Party meeting. He was elected from the Sanganer Assembly constituency. Rajnath Singh congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma.

4.12 PM

Union Minister and senior BJP Rajnath Singh addresses the BJP Legislature Party meeting.

4.04 PM

The BJP Legislature Party meeting is currently underway in Jaipur. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prahlad Joshi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and several other leaders of the party are on the dais.

3.59 PM

A large number of BJP supporters have gathered outside the BJP office and eagerly waiting for the announcement of the new Chief Minister. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed outside the BJP office.

3.36 PM

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi along with senior BJP leader and party's general secretary Vinod Tawde are at the BJP office.

3.33 PM

Newly elected BJP legislators posed for a group photo before the Legislature Party meeting, which will be held at the saffron party's office. The BJP like in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh is likely throw a new name for the post of the Rajasthan Chief Minister. Among the key contenders for the top post are former Chief Minister and senior leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary and Baba Balaknath.

3.27 PM